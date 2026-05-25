Fuel price hike sparks panic among commuters and farmers

The hike in petrol and diesel prices has triggered panic among commuters, and farmers, who say the increase would further burden the common man already struggling with inflation. Oil companies on Monday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.61 to Rs 2.71 per litre, fourth hike in less than two weeks. With the new hike, prices of petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark and now it is being sold at Rs 102.42 per litre, while diesel at Rs 95.08. The revised prices have been implemented from 6 am on Monday.

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The hike is expected to impact farmers as the paddy transplantation season is about to begin. Farmers largely depend on diesel-run pump sets and tractors for preparing land for transplantation and flooding fields. With diesel becoming costlier, farmers say their cultivation expenses will rise sharply. Farmers’ bodies demanded the Union government to roll back the hike in fuel prices.

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“We are already facing rising costs of fertilisers, seeds and labour. Now diesel prices have gone up again just when paddy transplantation is about to start. How will small farmers survive,” said Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson, BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram).

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“The government should take the hiked price back to give a respite to farmers who are already facing losses,” he added

Yashbir Singh, a farmer, said that the government was ignoring the problems of the agriculture sector. “Every increase in diesel prices directly affects farming. The government talks about helping farmers, but such hikes only increase our burden,” he said.

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Daily commuters also expressed anger over the repeated increase in fuel prices. “Petrol prices are becoming unbearable. Every few days there is another hike. Our income is not increasing but expenses are continuously rising,” said MS Bedi, a local commuter.

Opposition leaders lashed out at the government, accusing it of failing to control fuel prices. They claimed that repeated hikes would further fuel inflation and push the common people into financial distress.

Senior Congress leader and former Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said, “The government is burdening the public through continuous fuel price hikes. Farmers, transporters and middle-class families are the worst affected. Instead of providing relief, the government is adding to the hardships of people.”

Congress District Urban president Parag Gaba demanded an immediate rollback of the hike and urged the government to reduce the rates of petroleum products to provide relief to the general public.