Fuel prices rise again; petrol up 87 paise, diesel 91 paise in Karnal

The second hike in petrol and diesel prices within five days has triggered disappointment and resentment among commuters, transporters and daily wage earners in Karnal, who say the repeated increase is putting an additional burden on household budgets and transportation costs.

Advertisement

Petrol prices were increased by 87 paise per litre and diesel by 91 paise on Tuesday. Now, petrol in Karnal is being sold at Rs 98.95 per litre, up from Rs 98.08 on Monday, while diesel prices have risen to Rs 91.46 per litre from Rs 90.55.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, the Union Government had increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre, pushing petrol rates from Rs 95.09 to Rs 98.08 and diesel from Rs 87.55 to Rs 90.55 per litre.

Advertisement

“The hiked prices have been implemented from 6 am on Tuesday,” said Ram Kumar Kalyan, president of the Karnal Petroleum Dealers Association.

He said petrol pump operators had received revised rates early in the morning and implemented them immediately.

Advertisement

The repeated increase has left commuters worried, especially office-goers and people who depend on personal vehicles for daily travel. They expressed concern that fuel hikes would eventually impact prices of essential commodities as transportation costs rise.

Transporters and auto-rickshaw drivers also voiced dissatisfaction, saying the rising diesel prices were directly affecting their earnings. Many claimed that they have no option but to increase fares to meet the increasing operational expenses.

“Fuel prices are increasing continuously, but our income remains the same. It has become difficult to manage daily expenses,” said a local auto-rickshaw driver.

Residents said the government should consider providing relief to the common man, particularly at a time when inflation has already affected household budgets.