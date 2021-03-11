Fuel pump operated by jail inmates inaugurated in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 31

Haryana Power and Jail Minister Ranjit Chautala inaugurated the state’s first jail filling station in Kurukshetra this evening.

“The fuel and CNG station has been set up by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the pilot project has come up at a cost of Rs 2.10 crore. The jail inmates will operate the fuel station. After seeing the success of the pilot project, filling stations would be set up in 10 more jails in Haryana,” said the minister.

Chautala and Director-General (DG) Prisons Mohommad Akil became the first two customers by getting 26 litres and 14.49 litres diesel filled in their respective vehicles.

Chautala said, “The Haryana Government has been making concerted efforts to bring about a change in the mindset of the prisoners in jails. The objective of the project is to make prisoners part of society. When people, including the family members of the inmates, will come to the filling station, they will see that the prisoners working like common people. The same message will go to the other inmates and they will also change their behaviour and win the confidence of the jail superintendent.”

“We are grateful to the IOC for this project. The IOC will pay a monthly lease money of Rs 51,000 to the district jail. The rent and the profit of the fuel and the CNG station will be spent on the welfare and rehabilitation of the jail inmates through the prisoners’ welfare fund. The jail inmates will operate this pump from 7 am to 7 pm.”