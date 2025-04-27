Fugitive gangster Kunal Joon arrested at Delhi airport

In a significant breakthrough against organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF) Haryana apprehended notorious gangster Kunal Joon on Sunday at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Joon, wanted in 15 heinous crime cases across Jhajjar and Rohtak districts, is a key member of the infamous Rahul Baba gang, said police.

“His arrest was made possible following a meticulously coordinated international operation spanning several countries, months and a close cooperation with Interpol and foreign law enforcement agencies,” said STF SP Waseem Akram, while addressing a press conference along with Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra.

Advertisement

Akram revealed that Joon had fled India using a fraudulent passport and continued to orchestrate criminal activities from abroad, evading arrest. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in multiple cases and was attempting to illegally enter the USA when he was nabbed.

“He will be taken on police remand from the local court to further investigate the full extent of his criminal network,” the police officer added.