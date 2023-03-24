Full House productivity in Budget session: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta here today said that in an experiment of its kind, eight House committees deliberated on the Budget and gave their suggestions in a report which were incorporated in the Chief Minister’s reply on the day the Budget was passed.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the House productivity was 100.79 per cent, while 95 per cent paper was saved in this session. “Held in two phases, the Budget session saw 74 MLAs participate in proceedings that lasted for 39 hours and 16 minutes,” he said.

The discussion on the Governor’s address lasted 6.42 hours and saw the participation of 43 MLAs while the Budget debate was spread over 9.33 hours and saw the participation of 55 MLAs. The zero hour was held for 6.26 hours and 58 members participated in it.