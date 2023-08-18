Full of plaints of blocked sewers, Gurugram MC to acquire super-sucker machines

Tribune News Service

Getting an average of 200 complaints of blocked overflowing sewers every month, Gurugram MC will now acquire hi-tech super-sucker machines to address the issue.

The complaints, according to an internal analysis of the MC, revealed that the majority of complaints were being reported from areas like Palam Vihar, Sectors 56, 57, 45, 46, 22, 31 and Ardee City which have reported surge in resident density due to increased number of stilt plus four or similar multi-storey housing. These areas are regularly reporting blocked and overflowing sewers as most sewerage infrastructure cannot match the increased population load.

“The sewer is meant to be connected to four houses but sadly waste of around 20 houses is being regularly dumped. That leads to blocking and overflowing. Though we get it cleaned, the problem is back every other day. We need revamp of the sewerage infrastructure,” said an RWA member of Sector 31.

The MC has ordered sewerage connection survey of the areas. Meanwhile, it has got eight super-sucker machines to clear the city’s overflowing and blocked sewers — with two machines per zone. The machines, according to MC officials, will help in ending the illegal practice of manual cleaning of sewage lines being adopted by many residents.

According to officials, the tender process for hiring super-sucker machines has been completed and the work would be assigned next week.

MC Commissioner PC Meena said they are working to resolve residential issues such as clogged drains, overflowing sewers, cleanliness, waste collection and proper sanitation. “We decided to rent these machines so that the maintenance and liability are not on us. The idea is to complete the work without investing much money as one suction machine would cost at least Rs 35 lakh,” he said. These machines use high-pressure sewer jetting to clean drains and sewers in minutes.

