Fund crunch delays Ballabgarh auditorium project

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 30

The cost of the first auditorium of Ballabgarh town here has gone up by several crores due to the delay in release of payments, it is revealed. The work which was withdrawn from a private agency and handed over to the PWD last year has failed to restart due to unavailability of funds so far.

“Though the foundation stone was laid in 2014, only 60 per cent of the work has been completed so far,’’ claim sources. The work which had been lying suspended or on hold due to a tussle between the contractor and the Municipal Corporation Faridabad(MCF) over clearance of pending bills for the past over two years, was transferred to the PWD in 2021. However, according to officials, unavailability of funds as per the revised estimate has led to continued delay in work. “Funds to the tune of about Rs 12 crore is needed as the revised estimate of the project is pegged over Rs 16 crore,” said an official of the PWD, who added that despite administrative approval the money was yet to be received. Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, said thework was expected to start as soon as the funds were made available. The delays have made the project cost jump by more than two and half times of the original cost of Rs 6.75 crore, it is claimed.

“The project which has consumed eight long years and the budget escalated several times is a result of total mismanagement,” says Ajay Bahl, a resident.

With the foundation stone laid in August 2014, the original deadline of December 2016 and the revised deadlines of December 2019 , December 2020 and December 2021 stand missed, it is revealed. The work on it has got disrupted mainly due to the shortage of funds or financial crunch faced by the civic body and the wrangles over the payment to the contractor awarded the project seven years ago.

Neeraj Sharma of KBG Construction who was allotted the work at the beginning, said it got halted due to non-release of his dues for the works done.