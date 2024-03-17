Fund crunch hits repair work at Faridabad hospital

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 16

The authorities of the Health Department here are faced with the problem of shortage of funds for carrying out repairs of the various facilities in the Civil Hospital here. A budget of around Rs 3.6 crore has been demanded by the department officials.

Though the budget estimates had been submitted to the higher authorities about two months ago, the department is yet to provide the sanction of the funds required for taking up the repair works immediately, claim sources in the hospital here. The list of the works mentioned in the letter sent to the authorities include the estimate of the material and equipment to be procured for the false ceiling and fire-fighting system in the hospital.

A fire in one of the sections of the hospital last year had led to severe damage to infrastructure. Rs 175 lakh funds have been demanded for it.

Other works for which the budget estimates have been mentioned are conversion of gensets to PNG at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh; installation of electrical cables and network- Rs 34.85 lakh; construction of the sheds for medical gas pipelines- Rs 33.4 lakh, seepage prevention work in the 96-bed facility provided during Covid by the private sector, repair of oxygen plant and procurement of new bed sheets for wards.The hospital continues to face shortage of doctors as only 44 doctors are posted against the total sanctioned posts of 55. As some of the doctors have resigned in the past few years, the vacant posts are yet to be filled.

The approval of the budget for various repair works is awaited, said Dr Savita Yadav, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the Health Department (civil hospital).

