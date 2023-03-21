Fund shortage stalls bank square project

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 20

The ambitious bank square project in the Sadar zone of the Ambala Cantonment has been hanging fire for the want of funds. The project that started in 2020 has already missed its deadline. Its construction work to a standstill months ago as there was shortage of funds.

In 2019, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana, accorded administrative approval for the construction of the bank square on three acres adjoining Gandhi Ground in Ambala Cantonment.

The project started in 2020 and was to be completed in two years at a cost of Rs 87 crore. A multi-storeyed bank square building was to be constructed as the first green structure in Haryana.

An official privy to the details of the project said it was being executed through the Haryana Police Housing Corporation. The project got delayed due to various reasons, including the onset of the Covid pandemic and shortage of funds.

Some changes were made in the project design. Its area was also increased, the budget was revised to around Rs 111 crore and the proposal in this regard was sent to the government for approval by the corporation, said the official. A file related to the approval for the extended budget is with the CM's office. After the work resumes, it may take around one year to complete the project.

As per the project, besides bringing banks, presently located in different market areas of the Ambala Sadar, under one roof, there would be corporate offices, a food court, an underground parking, a helipad, an auditorium and several other features in the building.

It will be convenient for customers to avail services of all banks under one roof and also help in reducing traffic congestion in busy markets. Meanwhile, the Administrator, Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, Nirmal Nagar, said, “Earlier the project had a budget of Rs 87 crore but later, more funds were sought. A file related to the administrative approval for the budget extension is with the CM's office. A meeting has been held for the project recently in which some objections were raised. We are working to clear the objections. Soon, another meeting will be held. The work is likely to resume in April. Efforts will be made to complete the project at the earliest.”