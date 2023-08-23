 Fund, space crunch take toll on Dasehra event : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Fund, space crunch take toll on Dasehra event

Fund, space crunch take toll on Dasehra event

Organisers forced to reduce height of Ravana’s effigy from 221 ft to 125ft

Fund, space crunch take toll on Dasehra event

The base of the face of Ravana being prepared by the Ramlila Club in Barara.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 22

Shri Ramlila Club, known for installing the tallest (221-ft) effigy of demon King Ravana, has started preparing the effigy for the Dasehra festival in Barara. However, like the last year, it will only be a 125-ft effigy.

The installation of crowd-pulling tallest effigy and holding of the five-day Barara festival on the occasion of Dasehra has become a thing of the past now. The festival used to attract a huge crowd from neighbouring states as well.

This year, there is a plan to hold a three-day cultural event and it will be organised by the Barara Dasehra Mahotsav Samiti while the club will provide its services by preparing the effigy of Ravana.

The club has been making the effigies of Ravana since 1987. Initially, it was 20-ft tall and was increased gradually. Due to space constraints, the festival was shifted to Panchkula in 2018 and then to Chandigarh in 2019, where the club prepared 221-ft tall effigy.

Tejinder Chauhan, president of the club, said “We wanted to prepare the tallest effigy again but due to the space constraints and also financial issues, the height of the effigy has been kept to 125-feet. We have started the work on the effigy. The base of the face is ready and the effigy will cost nearly Rs 12 lakh to 13 lakh.”

“The tallest effigy (221 ft) will cost Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and arranging such a huge amount is a difficult task for us. It will also take more than five months to prepare such a huge effigy. Last month, we got a query from Panchkula for the tallest effigy, but it was too late. Besides the funds, space is another major issue. We require at least 10 acre for the event, whereas for the effigy, 4 acre is required. The indifferent attitude of the government and lack of interest shown by the local politicians have killed the festival”, he added.

Vikram Rana, president of the Barara Dasehra Mahotsav Samiti, said, “Local traders and the shopkeepers also used to do a brisk business during the five-day event. Though due to space constraints, a smaller effigy is being prepared, 125-ft is also a good height and people come from different states to see the event. We are trying to revive the festival. We request the government that there should be a dedicated ground of at least 10-acre where cultural and social events can be organised.”

#Ambala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Delhi

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

10
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Lightning, thundershowers and thunderstorms are very likely ...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor