Fund, space crunch take toll on Dasehra event

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 22

Shri Ramlila Club, known for installing the tallest (221-ft) effigy of demon King Ravana, has started preparing the effigy for the Dasehra festival in Barara. However, like the last year, it will only be a 125-ft effigy.

The installation of crowd-pulling tallest effigy and holding of the five-day Barara festival on the occasion of Dasehra has become a thing of the past now. The festival used to attract a huge crowd from neighbouring states as well.

This year, there is a plan to hold a three-day cultural event and it will be organised by the Barara Dasehra Mahotsav Samiti while the club will provide its services by preparing the effigy of Ravana.

The club has been making the effigies of Ravana since 1987. Initially, it was 20-ft tall and was increased gradually. Due to space constraints, the festival was shifted to Panchkula in 2018 and then to Chandigarh in 2019, where the club prepared 221-ft tall effigy.

Tejinder Chauhan, president of the club, said “We wanted to prepare the tallest effigy again but due to the space constraints and also financial issues, the height of the effigy has been kept to 125-feet. We have started the work on the effigy. The base of the face is ready and the effigy will cost nearly Rs 12 lakh to 13 lakh.”

“The tallest effigy (221 ft) will cost Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh and arranging such a huge amount is a difficult task for us. It will also take more than five months to prepare such a huge effigy. Last month, we got a query from Panchkula for the tallest effigy, but it was too late. Besides the funds, space is another major issue. We require at least 10 acre for the event, whereas for the effigy, 4 acre is required. The indifferent attitude of the government and lack of interest shown by the local politicians have killed the festival”, he added.

Vikram Rana, president of the Barara Dasehra Mahotsav Samiti, said, “Local traders and the shopkeepers also used to do a brisk business during the five-day event. Though due to space constraints, a smaller effigy is being prepared, 125-ft is also a good height and people come from different states to see the event. We are trying to revive the festival. We request the government that there should be a dedicated ground of at least 10-acre where cultural and social events can be organised.”

#Ambala