Fund trip to China, sportsperson urges university

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 27

Tanu, a BA second year student of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), who got selected for the World University Games 2023 being organised in China from July 28 to August 8, has urged the university to bear expenses of her visit.

She has been selected in the heptathlon event to represent the country. She said university officials about the fee and other expenses involved in the trip, the officials said she would have to bear the expenses.

SB Luthra, Director of Sports of the university, said the university had contacted other universities, including MDU, Rohtak and Kurukshetra University, for guidelines. “There is a provision to share the cost of the visit between the sportsperson and the university which will be reimbursed by the university later. Initially, the student will have to bear the expenses,” he stated.