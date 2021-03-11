Funds released to varsities are grants, not loan, clarifies govt

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 12

Succumbing to the pressure mounted by teaching and non-teaching employees of state universities and other quarters, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has clarified that the fund of Rs 147.75 crore, approved for 10 state universities recently, is a grant-in-aid and not a loan.

It has also maintained that the state government would continue to support universities through non-recoverable financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid. Interestingly, the DHE, in a letter issued in this respect today, again mentioned the fund released to all universities but this time, the word ‘loan’ used in the object head of the fund released table was replaced with grant-in-aid.

The Finance Department, on April 29, accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a total loan of Rs 147.75 crore as the first instalment for the state universities for the financial year 2022-23. “A sum of Rs 59 crore as loan was approved for the Kurukshetra University, Rs 23.75 crore for the MDU, Rohtak, Rs 12.50 crore for BPS Mahila Vishwavidhalya, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat), Rs 10 crore each for Ch Devi Lal University, Sirsa, and Ch Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, Rs 8.75 crore for Maharshi Balmiki Sanskriti University, Kaithal, Rs 7.25 crore for Dr Bhim Rao National Law University, Sonepat, Rs 6.50 crore for the Gurugram University, Rs 5.50 crore for Ch Ranbir Singh University, Jind, and Rs 4.50 crore for the IGU, Rewari,” said a source.

The development caused an acute resentment among employees of all universities, who announced to launch an agitation campaign under the aegis of Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) against starting of loan system in place of the grant-in-aid. Even students’ outfits and political parties, too, decried the move.

“The intent of the earlier UO note (April 29) was not to create any liability on the university but to encourage universities to exercise their independence, autonomy and emerged as vibrant institutions of high quality. It is with these objectives that

the government will continue to provide and support universities as being done hitherto, with necessary grants-in-aid as per requirement,” clarifies the letter.

Meanwhile, Dr Vikas Siwach, president, HFUCTO, has termed the development as a victory as university employees stating that it was the first step towards privatisation of the higher institutions but the pressure built by university employees forced the state government to take a U-turn over the issue.