Furniture unit gutted, no casualty

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 14

A massive fire broke out at a furniture manufacturing factory in Begampur Khatola village in the wee hours of Friday. The Fire Department said no casualty was reported but furniture worth lakhs was gutted.

As many as 15 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames. The Fire Department took five hours to douse the rising flames.

The Fire Department official said the fire broke out in a three-storeyed furniture manufacturing factory at around 2.15 am on Friday. The fire started in the electric panel on the ground floor and spread rapidly, the department said.

Locals informed the Fire Department about the incident, which then pressed in fire tenders from Udyog Vihar, Sector 29, Bhim Nagar, Sohna and Sector 37 fire stations. On being informed, a police team also reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Rajbir Singh, Fire Officer of the Sector 37 fire station, said, “The fire spread quickly as the furniture was made of wood. A short circuit might have ignited the fire but the investigation is under way.”