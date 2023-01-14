G-20 Summit: Foreign guests to get glimpse of cultural heritage of Haryana

Jhajjar, January 13

The state has started preparations for hosting the G-20 summit meetings that are scheduled to be held in the state in March. Special arrangements are also being made to introduce the state’s culture and heritage to delegations arriving from different countries, said Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, during his visit to Pratapgarh Farm in the district on Friday.

He also observed the activities related to sports, arts, culture, food, agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry based on the traditional life of Haryana. On this occasion, the CM also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Later, Khattar while interacting with mediapersons, said with an opportunity to host some meetings of the G-20 summit being chaired by India, Haryana had started preparations for the historic event. “Bhindawas and Sultanpur bird sanctuaries have been tagged as the Ramsar site and being in the NCR, tourism will definitely get a boost in the coming times for the first time. India was going to chair the G-20 group meetings,” said the CM

“It is a matter of pride for all countrymen that due to the leadership of Prime Minister, India’s identity has been strengthened globally,” he asserted. The CM said some meetings of the G-20 were proposed to be held in Haryana, for which a joint meeting of top officials of the Centre and the state governments had already been held in New Delhi.