G20: Work from home advisory issued in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 7

In view of the G-20 Summit in Delhi, the District Magistrate of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, has issued an advisory asking all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on Friday (September 8).

He said in the wake of the G-20 Summit, the traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8, which might result in occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram city. Accordingly, there was a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion could be avoided with the help of residents and daily commuters.

The advisory further states that in consideration of aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district were advised to guide their employees to work from home and support the administration in making the G-20 Summit a success.

