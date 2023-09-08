G20: Work from home advisory issued in Gurugram

Gurugram, September 7
In view of the G-20 Summit in Delhi, the District Magistrate of Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, has issued an advisory asking all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide their employees to work from home on Friday (September 8).
He said in the wake of the G-20 Summit, the traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8, which might result in occasional traffic congestion on the roads of Gurugram city. Accordingly, there was a need to exercise caution and minimise travel so that traffic congestion could be avoided with the help of residents and daily commuters.
The advisory further states that in consideration of aforementioned facts, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district were advised to guide their employees to work from home and support the administration in making the G-20 Summit a success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...