Gadkari clears Rs 826-cr highway projects in Haryana, Rajasthan

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced highway infrastructure projects worth Rs 826.66 crore in Haryana and Rajasthan, aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving road capacity, cutting travel time and strengthening regional and freight connectivity.

In Haryana, the Centre has approved Rs 340.78 crore for the construction of a 2.75-km-long, six-lane elevated corridor at the intersection of NH-919 and NH-248A at Sohna Chowk in Nuh district.

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Announcing the approval, Gadkari said the continuous elevated corridor would segregate Gurugram–Nuh through traffic from local and cross traffic, ensuring signal-free and uninterrupted movement through Sohna.

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The project is also expected to strengthen connectivity with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

The minister said rising traffic demand, rapid urbanisation and future growth had made it necessary to expand road infrastructure in the region. The corridor is expected to ease congestion, enhance road capacity and improve regional connectivity along NH-248A.

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In Rajasthan, approval has been granted for upgrading a 19.22-km stretch of NH-25, from Pachpadra Bypass to Patau Interchange in Balotra district, to four-lane standards at a cost of Rs 485.88 crore.

The project will improve traffic flow, road safety and travel quality. It will also include grade-separated structures at major intersections to reduce bottlenecks, save travel time and bring down vehicle operating costs.