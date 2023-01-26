Gang busted in Gurugram, four arrested

Gurugram, January 25
The Gurugram police busted a gang of notorious criminals and arrested four, including the kingpin of the gang involved in recent cases of firing, extortion and murder in the city. The kingpin of the gang carried a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his head. Two country-made pistols, a desi katta, 10 cartridges, two motorcycles and 14 mobile phones have been recovered from their possession, said the police on Wednesday.
The arrested accused were identified as gang leader Indrajit, alias Inder, of Darbhanga in Bihar and his associates Rinku, alias Golu, of Ambedkar Colony, Kartik of Firoj Gandhi Colony, Gurugram, and Amit, alias Titi, of Motla Kalan village in Rewari. All these are former members of Kaushal and Papla Gujjar gang and now made their own gang.
All four accused have previous criminal background. A total 10 cases of murder, robbery, extortion etc. have been registered against gang leader Inder, five cases each are registered against Rinku and Kartik, while Amit is booked in three cases.
