Gang defrauds 8 doctors of Rs 4 crore, 7 arrested

Rohtak, April 14
The police have arrested a man from Delhi for opening a bank account in the name of a local woman doctor and taking loans to the tune of Rs 65 lakh in connivance with bank officials. Dr Purnima of Rohtak had lodged a complaint in this regard after she discovered that a bank account had been opened and several loans were taken in her name fraudulently.
The police arrested Rahul of Burari in Delhi, who is the seventh person to be held in the case.
Inspector Parladh Singh, SHO, Urban Estate Police Station, said a probe carried out by SI Shubham, incharge, Police Post, Sector 1, revealed that a gang had opened seven to eight accounts of different doctors and had taken loans amounting to Rs 4 crore in their names.
Rahul used to act as a mediator between the bank employees and the gang members. Six members of the gang, including two women, were arrested.
