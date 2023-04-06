Gang duping women on matrimonial websites busted, three held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

The Gurugram police have busted a gang and arrested three of its members for allegedly duping women from different states through matrimonial websites after befriending them.

A Nigerian national, who is reportedly the kingpin of the gang, is absconding. The police are conducting raids to nab him.

The gang had duped a woman in Gurugram of over Rs 13 lakh on the same pretext in January, said the police.

A senior police officer said the accused were identified as Aman Kumar (26), Rahul Singh (28) and Santosh Kumar (38), all three residents of Delhi.

The accused targeted women through matrimonial sites. After befriending women by posing as foreign nationals, the accused would send them costly gifts and lured them into paying Customs duty charges to claim the gift.

In an FIR registered on February 9, Shampa Pal, who belongs to Kolkata but lives in the Chakkarpur area, had claimed she was duped of over Rs 13 lakh.

“I got in touch with a man through Instagram, who claimed to be a doctor in the UK. He said he was sending me some gold and 20,000 pounds. On January 30, I received a call in which a woman said she was calling from a courier company. She said in order to receive the parcel, I must pay tax. She shared a

bank account number for money transfer. I transferred Rs 55,000, Rs 3,27,920, Rs 1,85,000, Rs 3,39,287 and Rs 3 lakh to that account number. After this, she again asked me for Rs 7,26,000 more and then I figured out that I had been duped and approached the police,” said Shampa in her complaint.

An FIR was registered at the cybercrime east police station on February 9.

“We are conducting raids to nab other members of the gang and questioning the accused. We hope many cases will be solved during the interrogation,” said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber).