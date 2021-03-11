Gang loots Rs 7L from Kaithal village dera

Kaithal, April 26
A gang of miscreants targeted a religious dera at Dera Baba Ladana village in Kaithal district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and fled with Rs 7 lakh, jewellery and two mobile phones.
Mahant Dujpuri, head of the dera, said four to five persons forcefully entered his room after midnight while he was sleeping and robbed him.
They took Rs 7 lakh, four gold rings, two mobile phones and other valuables, he added.
“Before fleeing, they tied me and one other person and locked us in a room. After they left, I announced the incident from a loudspeaker of the dera, following which some people came to the dera and launched a search operation, but did not find the culprits,” he said.
The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 342 and 395 of the IPC.
