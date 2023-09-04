Gang making fake documents busted, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 3

With the arrest of three persons, the police busted a gang that would make fake Aadhaar, PAN, Ayushman and voter cards and other documents here.

A case against under various Sections of the IPC and the IT Act has been registered against Vijay of Hari Nagar, Sahil Jain of Adarsh Nagar and Rohit of Gharaunda.

The police produced the accused in a court on Saturday, which sent them on a two-day police remand.

As many as 170 fake Aadhaar, PAN and Ayushman cards and several bank account copies were recovered from the trio. As per the police, Sahil was the mastermind of the gang. He started an Atal Sewa Kendra in Bishan Swaroop Colony and his brother-in-law Rohit and Vijay ran two other facilities at Tau Devi Lal complex.

The SP said fake stamps of two councillors were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

