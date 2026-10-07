Gang of bike thieves busted, 3 held, 12 stolen bikes recovered in Kaithal

In a major success against vehicle theft, the anti-extortion cell of the Kaithal police have busted a gang of bike thieves and arrested three persons. The police have recovered 12 stolen bikes from their possession.

Giving details, DSP Ramesh Chandra said the breakthrough came during the investigation of a two-wheeler theft case registered at Sadar police station. As per the complaint filed by Rammehar, a resident of Padla village, unidentified persons had stolen his motorcycle from outside his house on the night of September 18. A case was registered and the investigation was assigned to the anti-extortion cell.

Advertisement

Acting on the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Manpreet Singh Sudan, a team led by ASI Tarsem, the in-charge of the cell, and comprising Head Constable Devender Singh and other police personnel, started the investigation. After continued efforts and technical surveillance, the team succeeded in identifying and apprehending three members of the gang.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak, Joni and Mehar Singh, all residents of Rajound. During detailed interrogation, the trio confessed to their involvement in multiple bike thefts. The police recovered a total of 12 stolen motorcycles from their possession, including the bike belonging to complainant Rammehar.

Further investigation revealed that the recovered vehicles had been stolen from different locations in Panipat, Barwala and Kaithal. Of the 12 bikes, four were found to have been stolen from within Kaithal district, he added.

Advertisement

Police sources said the accused used to target two-wheelers parked in residential areas and near markets, taking advantage of poor surveillance at night.

SP Manpreet Singh Sudan has directed all police officials to maintain vigil and intensify night patrolling to curb such crimes.