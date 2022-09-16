Gang of bike thieves busted, 3 held in Ambala

Ambala, September 15
The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has busted an interstate gang of bike lifters and arrested three of its members.
As many as 16 bikes were recovered from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Atul and Arun, all residents of Ambala.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “A bike theft case was registered at the Shahzadpur police station on September 11, and during the investigation, the CIA-1 unit arrested Ravi Kumar on September 12, and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his possession.”
The accused confessed that he had been working as a motorcycle mechanic. Being a drug addict, he was unable to raise money to pay for heroin, and started stealing bikes.
He used to sell the stolen motorcycles for Rs 4,000 to 5,000 to Atul and Arun. After his disclosure, the police arrested Atul and Arun on September 14 and recovered 10 bikes from their possession, added the SP. Among the recovered bikes, one was stolen from Jagadhri, and the other one was registered in Punjab.
