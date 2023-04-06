Gang of cyber fraudsters busted, 4 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

With the arrest of four fraudsters, the cybercrime branch of the local police busted a gang that allegedly cheated over 800 women by luring them to invest in a mobile app.

The gang recently duped a woman of DLF Phase 3 of over Rs 2 lakh. The suspects were identified as Tushar Kohli (24), Vinod Kumar Bhasin (35), both residents of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, Ram Kumar Raman of Kanhai village in Gurugram and Sahlesh Kumar (25) of Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

On the complaint of Palakk Srivastava, a DLF Phase 3 resident, an FIR was registered at the Cybercrime (East) police station.

“We are questioning them and hope that more such cases will be solved during the interrogation,” said ACP Priyanshu Dewan.