Gang of robbers busted in Panipat, 4 held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 19

The local police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four persons. The gang had robbed three cars at gunpoint in Panipat and Sonepat.

The police have also recovered a car, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, a gun and cartridges, iron punch and an iron rod from them.

Inspector Ankit, CIA-3 in-charge, said the accused had been identified as Neeraj of Atta village of Panipat, Rohit of Purkhas village of Sonepat, Shivam of Nathubas of Bhiwani and Sonu in Brahamwas village of Alwar district in Rajasthan.

All accused were produced in a court, which sent them to one-day police custody.

Talking to the media, Inspector Ankit said his team was at the Bhapra bus stop in Samalkha on late Tuesday night when it received a tip-off about four suspicious youths near Chaju village turn. Soon, the police team reached the spot where the four youths came on the road and asked the driver to stop. As he stopped, one of the youths pointed a gun at him. The team, however, nabbed them and recovered the weapons and the car from their possession, he added.

Primary interrogation revealed that the accused had robbed the car four days ago from Kami village road at gunpoint, the Inspector added. They have also accepted their role in robbing an i10 car from Ansal gate here in January and an i20 car from Refinery road near Garhi Sikanderpur village in February. They also robbed cash from a liquor shop in Sonepat and a medical store in Bhiwani and were involved in a bike robbery incident too, he said.

The Inspector further said Rohit and Neeraj were friends for a long time,

while Sonu came close to

the latter through Instagram five months ago. Sonu along with his friend Shivam came to meet Neeraj and Rohit, he added.

Neeraj was the kingpin of the gang and he had brought the weapons used in robbery from Uttar Pradesh six months ago, he added.