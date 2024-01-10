Gang of thieves busted, four held

Karnal, January 9
The Panipat police have claimed to have busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of four persons. They recovered a car, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and two swords from their possession. The CIA-I in-charge said Sahil of Jind, Arjun, Rinku and Bholu of Hisar were arrested on Monday. During the probe, they confessed to committing two cases of loot and 17 cases of theft. Sahil and Rinku came out of jail on bail around 18 months ago.
