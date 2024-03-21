Kurukshetra: Gang of transformer thieves busted, 154 cases solved

Kurukshetra, March 20
The CIA-1 unit of Kurukshetra police has busted a gang of transformer thieves with the arrest of four of its members and recovered over 2 quintals of copper from their possession.
The accused belong to the Bawaria gang and were involved in more than 150 thefts in Kurukshetra district.
The accused have been identified as Niranjan (27), a resident of Rajasthan, and Neeraj (22), Hardeep (31) and Narvir (27), residents of Rewari.
The accused used to conduct a recce of fields and conduct thefts between 12 am and 4 am.
Kurukshetra police spokesman said a complaint was received from the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer of Power Department stating that some unidentified accused had stolen transformers from Palwal and Jhirbari villages on February 1 and February 5, respectively. The cases were handed over to the CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police.
CIA-1 unit incharge Surinder Singh said, “Following a tip-off, the accused were arrested on March 15, and produced in a court on March 16 which sent them to five-day police remand. Niranjan is the prime accused. During the remand, a vehicle, over 2.68 quintal of copper wire, iron strips and tools used to open transformers have been recovered from their possession.”
As per the police, from December last year to March 15 this year, the accused were involved in 154 cases of thefts registered at eight police stations in Kurukshetra. Of these, 36 cases were under the jurisdiction of Babain police station, 30 under Shahabad police station, 24 under Sadar Thanesar police station, 21 under Jhansa, 17 under Ladwa, 12 each under Ismailabad and Kurukshetra University police stations and two under the jurisdiction of City Thanesar police station.
Four arrested
- Four of its members have been arrested and over 2 quintals of copper recovered from them
- The accused belong to the Bawaria gang
- They used to conduct a recce of fields and conduct thefts between 12 am and 4 am
- From December last year to March 15 this year, they were involved in 154 cases of thefts registered at eight police stations in Kurukshetra
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...