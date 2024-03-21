Kurukshetra: Gang of transformer thieves busted, 154 cases solved

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 20

The CIA-1 unit of Kurukshetra police has busted a gang of transformer thieves with the arrest of four of its members and recovered over 2 quintals of copper from their possession.

The accused belong to the Bawaria gang and were involved in more than 150 thefts in Kurukshetra district.

The accused have been identified as Niranjan (27), a resident of Rajasthan, and Neeraj (22), Hardeep (31) and Narvir (27), residents of Rewari.

The accused used to conduct a recce of fields and conduct thefts between 12 am and 4 am.

Kurukshetra police spokesman said a complaint was received from the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer of Power Department stating that some unidentified accused had stolen transformers from Palwal and Jhirbari villages on February 1 and February 5, respectively. The cases were handed over to the CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police.

CIA-1 unit incharge Surinder Singh said, “Following a tip-off, the accused were arrested on March 15, and produced in a court on March 16 which sent them to five-day police remand. Niranjan is the prime accused. During the remand, a vehicle, over 2.68 quintal of copper wire, iron strips and tools used to open transformers have been recovered from their possession.”

As per the police, from December last year to March 15 this year, the accused were involved in 154 cases of thefts registered at eight police stations in Kurukshetra. Of these, 36 cases were under the jurisdiction of Babain police station, 30 under Shahabad police station, 24 under Sadar Thanesar police station, 21 under Jhansa, 17 under Ladwa, 12 each under Ismailabad and Kurukshetra University police stations and two under the jurisdiction of City Thanesar police station.

