Home / Haryana / Gang of tyre thieves busted, 4 students arrested

Gang of tyre thieves busted, 4 students arrested

All accused schoolmates

Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
gurugram, Updated At : 02:36 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Gurugram police have busted a high-profile tyre-thief gang, active in Gurugram for the past two months. It comprised four students from different colleges, who started stealing because of their passion for partying at clubs.

The accused confessed to 14 cases of tyre and rim thefts. The police have taken all four on two days of police remand after being produced in a city court today.

According to the police, they have been identified as Rishikesh (23), a CA course student and resident of Sector 39, Jharsa; Arjun (22), a native of Siwana village in Jhajjar district and a BA (LLB) student of Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak; Piyush Rana (23), a resident of Jodhpur village in Palwal district and a student of BCom in Gurugram University; and Tushar Kumar (22), a native of Munger district in Bihar and a BCom student of DSD College, Gurugram. All belong to middle-class families.

According to the police, a team led by Inspector Narendra Kumar Sharma of Crime Branch, Sector 43, busted the gang on Friday. The gang targeted vehicles parked outside sector houses and hotels at night in Gurugram.

A senior investigating officer said that the accused would arrive at night in a blue Fronx car of accused Arjun. They would park their car near the targeted vehicle and using a jack and tools, steal the vehicle's tyres, including the rims. After stealing, they would place the vehicle on bricks and take away the stolen tyres in their car.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they all were childhood friends and studied together at Atul Memorial School. All were fond of parties and clubs and to fulfil these desires they began stealing. We are questioning the accused and the car used in crime will be recovered soon,” said Narender.

