Gang of vehicle thieves busted, 4 held

Gurugram, January 5
The Gurugram police have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters involved in more than 80 cases of theft.
The police have arrested four members of the gang and recovered two stolen cars, four master keys and an electronic device from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Abhijit, Vipin, Rahul and Salim Hasan.
wanted in 80 cases
Around 40 cases of vehicle theft are registered against Abhijit, 35 against Vipin, two against Rahul and three against Hasan in Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur. —Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime), Gurugram
According to police, a resident of sector 56 filed a complaint on December 27 that his SUV was stolen from a parking in Sushant Lok.
An FIR was registered and the crime unit of the Haryana Police nabbed three vehicle lifters from Gurugram and one from Jaipur on Wednesday.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were active in national capital region. The police have also recovered the SUV from them.
ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said, “Abhijit, Vipin and Rahul have taken a hotel on a lease in Sector 43. Around 40 cases of vehicle theft are registered against Abhijit in Delhi and Haryana, 35 against Vipin, two against Rahul and three cases against Hasan are registered in Delhi, Haryana and Jaipur. We are questioning them and hope to solve other cases.”
Sangwan said Abhijit and Hasan were in three-day police custody while Vipin and Rahul were sent into judicial custody by the court.
