Gang of vehicle thieves busted

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 31

The Karnal police claimed to have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft. It arrested four persons and recovered 11 stolen bikes from their possession.

The police said the accused have been identified as Rakesh of Shivaji Colony, Satish of Jind, Aman Kumar and Rinku of Budhakhera in Kaithal district.

The police have recovered two bikes from Rakesh and two from Satish, which were stolen from the Civil Lines area. They have also recovered seven bikes from Aman and Rinku, the police added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Rakesh and Satish used to steal bikes separately while Aman and Rinku robbed together, said a spokesperson, adding that they used to only target vehicles parked in non-parking sites in crowded areas.