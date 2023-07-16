Gang of vehicle thieves busted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

The Nuh police busted a gang involved in vehicle theft with the arrest of four members. A total of 16 stolen trucks have been recovered from their possession.

Inspector Surender Sidhu said the gang was engaged in stealing trucks and other vehicles. They sold the stolen vehicles in West Bengal with fake documents, he added. Acting on a tip off, a police team arrested Sohil, Sandeep Gautam, a resident of Rohtak and Irfan, a resident of Nuh.

“During probe, the fourth accused Kaptan Gautam, brother of Sandeep Gautam, was also arrested. Efforts are on to find the original chassis and engine numbers of vehicles to locate real owners. Our teams are conducting raids and other members of the gang will be arrested soon,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

