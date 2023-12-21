Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 20

The police have busted a gang involved in vehicle theft and arrested two persons and detained a juvenile. They have recovered seven stolen motorcycles from them.

A police official said the suspects, identified as Akash and Bhupender, were involved in several theft cases in NCR. The juvenile’s name has not been revealed. He said the two suspects were also wanted in vehicle theft cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. A police official said while Akash and Bhupender have been remanded in judicial custody, the juvenile has been sent to a correctional home.

