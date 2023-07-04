Gang promising govt jobs busted, five held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The State Crime Branch has busted an inter-state racket involved in duping individuals aspiring for government jobs and arrested five persons. The racket targeted job seekers across multiple states, promising them positions in various government departments such as the Food Corporation of India, the Army, ITBP, BSF, PWD, among others. The perpetrators took advantage of the dreams and aspirations of the youth, defrauding them of Rs 16.50 lakh.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar, conducted a thorough investigation for five months to nail the culprits.

Among the accused, two are from Uttar Pradesh, two from Delhi and one from Haryana. The arrested individuals were found in possession of Rs 4 lakh along with mobile phones, computers and pens drives used in their illicit activities.

He said three residents of Bhiwani — Ravindra, Vikram, and Pradeep — had lodged a complaint with the district police. They reported that they had applied for the position of godown attendant in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and were deceived into providing a security deposit in order to secure the job. The accused got Rs 5.5 lakh from each complainant amounting to a total of Rs 16.5 lakh.

According to the complainant, the victims were issued appointment letters and underwent training in Ferozepur, Punjab. The victims’ documents were submitted and identity cards were issued during the training period. The police spokesperson further revealed that the victims were made to work under the guise of training for three months, with promises of prompt job placement.