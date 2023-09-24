Gang-rape victim recounts 2 hours of shock and horror

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 23

“When I tried to resist or raise my voice, the accused got violent and placed a knife on my stomach and neck. They then picked up my year-old child by the neck and threatened to kill us both. I was then gang-raped by three men,” said a 25-year-old victim, who is two-month pregnant, while recalling the two hours of horror. “We can’t die, as we have little children. But we don’t feel alive after the indignities we suffered,” she said, teary-eyed.

The farmhouse, where four miscreants gang-raped three women in the presence of their men and children on the intervening night of September 20 and 21, is around 13 km from the district headquarters and surrounded with paddy fields that block the view of the main road. There is no direct approach to the farmhouse.

The husband of a victim said they were sleeping in the open when the power went off around 10 pm. After some time, he noticed a man entering the farmhouse, and he grabbed a stick. Just then, three more men emerged and pulled out pistols. They assaulted the menfolk present there and took them, including their wives and five children, to a room and beat them up. They abused them and also hit the children. They then tied their hands and gagged them before dragging the women outside and raping them.

Showing bruises and injury marks on their hands, thighs and back, the men said they were from outside the state and had no enmity with anyone.

Visibly traumatised, on woman said the four attackers gathered around her and three of them raped her. The women were sexually assaulted in front of their husbands and children. Two of the accused raped her sister-in-law and bit her when she tried to resist. She said they could not resist as the attackers were carrying guns.

