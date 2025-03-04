DT
PT
Ganga Ram Dhaka wins Sirsa Bar Assn poll

Ganga Ram Dhaka wins Sirsa Bar Assn poll

Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 10:28 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
New office-bearers of the Sirsa Bar Association.
Sirsa, March 3

Advocate Ganga Ram Dhaka won the post of president in the Sirsa District Bar Association elections held on Friday. The voting began at 9 am and continued until 5 pm. In all, 1,465 lawyers cast their votes in the election, conducted through EVMs. Although voting was slow in the morning, it picked up pace after 12 pm. By 5 pm, 1,329 votes were cast.

The election for the president’s post saw a triangular contest between Ganga Ram Dhaka, JBL Garg, and Raghubir Singh Khinda. For the vice president’s post, there was a tight contest between Anuj Ganeriwala and Keval Kamboj, while for the secretary’s post, Hardeep Singh and Kapil Dev Bamaniya were the main contenders.

Ganga Ram Dhaka won the president’s seat by defeating Raghubir Singh Khinda with a margin of 108 votes. Dhaka received 594 votes, while Khinda got 486 votes. JBL Garg secured the third position with 248 votes.

For the vice president’s post, Anuj Ganeriwala and Keval Kamboj were tied with 662 votes each. Following their request, both were declared joint winners for the vice president’s post.

Hardeep Singh won the secretary’s post by 675 votes, while defeating Kapil Dev Bamaniya, who received 649 votes. Bhupinder Kaur was elected as the joint secretary as she was the only nominated candidate.

After the results were declared, supporters of the winning candidates celebrated their victory. JJP leader Ajay Chautala also participated in the voting process.

