Gangs of thieves busted, 2 minors among 8 nabbed

Gurugram, December 30
The Gurugram police have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested its six members while its two minors members have been apprehended. Five stolen vehicles, six mobile phones and Rs 16,000 cash were recovered from their possession.
A team of the Sikandarpur crime unit nabbed the suspects, identified as Mohan, Sandeep, Aftab, Sanjeev, Rampal and Rahul on Friday night. “We are questioning the suspects,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.
