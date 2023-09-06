Gangster arrested again after escaping from police custody

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 5

Three days after gangster Pawan, alias Maut, escaped from the district Civil Hospital, the police arrested him from Ambala on Tuesday. The police have seized one illegal gun and 14 live cartridges.

Giving details, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pushpa said a team of the CIA-2 led by Inspector Mohan Lal arrested Pawan, a resident of Takhana village from Kakar Majra village in Ambala district.

Earlier, he was arrested on August 28 from Daudi village in Kurukshetra district. He sustained bullet injuries due to a misfire from his weapon when he tried to fire on the police during his arrest. He was shifted to the district Civil Hospital, from where he managed to escape on

September 2.

“As many as nine cases of demanding ransom, decoity, theft, arms act thrashing and other sections have been registered against him in Karnal, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts,” the ASP said.

#Ambala #Karnal