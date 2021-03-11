Gangster beaten to death in Palwal, three arrested

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 27

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an alleged gangster in the district last night.

The victim identified as Pawan, alias Kalu (28), a resident of Fatehpur Billoch village, was allegedly beaten to death by some persons after being abducted at gunpoint.

According to complaint lodged with the police, the victim, who had been an accused in some cases of loot, murder and ransom, had got out on bail recently. The victim was on way to his village when the accused identified as Gaurav and few others stopped him after opening fire into the air. It is claimed that the accused, who were in the SUV, abducted Pawan and took him towards Mandhkol village, where he was assaulted with iron rods, hammer and sticks and left unconscious at a secluded spot.

Later, the victim was shifted to hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, it is reported.

Both Pawan and Gaurav, were involved in the crime, and had several cases registered against them. They were friends till a few months ago. However, according to victim’s kin, they developed enmity over some issue recently leading to his murder. It is claimed that Gaurav had also been released on bail two months ago.

“We have arrested Gaurav, Akash and Vijay involved in this case,” said a police official.