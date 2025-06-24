Gangster carrying Rs 3 lakh reward killed in police encounter near Delhi-Haryana border

A wanted criminal carrying Rs 3 lakh reward was shot dead near the Delhi-Haryana border early on Tuesday morning, an official said.

Advertisement

Romil Vohra was a resident of Yamunanagar district in Haryana. He was wanted in eight cases, including a triple murder in his native district and another murder case in Kurukshetra.

Pramod Kushwah, Additional CP (Special Cell), said Romil was also wanted in an Arms Act case registered by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Advertisement

"The killings in Haryana were allegedly ordered by gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, who was recently extradited from Bangkok and his brother Surya Pratap alias Noni Rana, who is currently based abroad," he said.

Acting on inputs received from Haryana STF about Romil's possible movement in Delhi to carry out another crime, a joint team of the STF and Special Cell laid a trap near Kishangarh area, close to the Delhi-Haryana border.

Advertisement

"Early this morning, Romil was intercepted by the joint team near the Delhi-Haryana border. During the exchange of fire, one sub-inspector each from Delhi and Haryana police suffered injuries. Romil was also hit by bullets," said the Additional CP.

All were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Romil dead. Authorities said the reward of Rs 3 lakh was declared on Romil by the Haryana police.

According to the Additional CP, Romil had been wanted in connection with a series of brutal murders across Haryana over the last two months.

"He was involved in the Shantanu murder case in Kurukshetra and a triple murder case in Yamunanagar. He was also wanted in an Arms Act case in Delhi," said the Additional CP.