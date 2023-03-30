Gangster claims responsibility for attack on Kadian khap chief

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 29

Himanshu, alias Bhau, member of Neeraj Bawana gang, has claimed the responsibility for attack on Kadian khap president Devinder, alias Billu Kadian, by posting a message on his Instagram account. The police were yet to make any arrest in the firing incident.

“I claim responsibility for the firing incident in Beri town. We explained to him but he took it lightly. (Beri mae jo goli chali hai uski jimmedari mail leta hun. Isko humne samjhaya tha lekin ye halke me le gya tha). A big game will be played this time. At least 40 shots will be fired. Be alert, be safe,” reads Bhau’s message.

He also tagged some other persons in the message.

“After going through the Bhau’s post, it seems that the tagged criminals may also have any involvement in the firing case. We will bring them here on production warrant for questioning. They are lodged in different jails,” said Waseem Akram, SP, Jhajjar.

Billu and two others — Ranjeet and Mahavir — were shot at by unidentified assailants in Beri town on Tuesday evening. The assailants fired over 30 shots on them. The trio were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Rohtak where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Billu had received a threat call from Bhau some months ago and the police provided him with a bodyguard. However, he was not present on the spot at the time of crime. He reportedly went to Mata Bhimeshwari Temple in Beri.

“It is learnt that Himanshu is operating from European countries. We will initiate proceedings for his extradition,” said the SP.