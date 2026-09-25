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Home / Haryana / Gangster Dhilla marries Cambodian partner amid high security in Jhajjar

Gangster Dhilla marries Cambodian partner amid high security in Jhajjar

Returns to prison after 12-hour parole

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Ravinder Saini
Mukesh Tandon
Rohtak/Sonepat, Updated At : 08:41 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Gangster Mainpal Dhilla with his Cambodian bride Meta Chan during their wedding in Jhajjar. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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Gangster Mainpal Dhilla, who is serving a life sentence in a murder case, married his partner, a Cambodian national, in Jhajjar on Thursday amid tight security.

The wedding ceremony was held at a farmhouse in Dulina, where they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals. Dhilla had been granted 12-hour parole for the wedding. He was released from District Jail Jhajjar at around 8 am and returned to prison at 8 pm.

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In view of the security arrangements, media personnel were not allowed inside the venue. Police personnel, who were deployed throughout the event, subjected relatives and guests to checks.

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Cambodian national Meta Chan arrived in Jhajjar with their four children, and family members for the wedding. She wore a traditional ‘sharara-garara’ for the wedding.

Food arrangements had been made for over 500 persons. Since his parole was limited to 12 hours, the wedding rituals were completed within the stipulated period.

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His mother, Roshni, expressed her happiness, saying, “I am happy today that my daughter-in-law has come home.”

His sister said, “The arrival of my sister-in-law has brought a festive atmosphere at home. My brother is here to take our blessings.”

Dhilla, a resident of Badli in Jhajjar, was convicted in a case registered at Bahadurgarh Sadar police station in 2007. The case involved charges related to murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy. A court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2013. He has also been convicted in two other cases.

He was granted six-week parole from Hisar Central Jail in 2018. However, he did not return to prison and fled abroad. He was later reported to be living in Cambodia.

In 2024, a red corner notice was issued by Interpol against him, and in September 2025, he was extradited and arrested during an operation coordinated by the CBI in collaboration with the state police and the Union Ministries of Home and External Affairs.

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