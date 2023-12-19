Gangster flees after gunfight with Gurugram STF

Tribune News Service

Rewari, December 18

Gangster Balwan alias Ballu and his accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram Police at a village here on Monday.

Inspector Narendra Chauhan, in-charge of STF Gurugram, said they had Sangwari village in Rewari at noon while acting on a tip-off that Balwan would pass through here to perpetrate another crime.

“When our team signalled Balwan’s car bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number to stop, he not only hit our car, but opened fire at our team and sped away. When we started chasing his car, he left the vehicle at Sangwari village and escaped with his accomplices. Since blood was found on car seat,” he said.

