Gangster flees after gunfight with Gurugram STF

Rewari, December 18
Gangster Balwan alias Ballu and his accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram Police at a village here on Monday.
Inspector Narendra Chauhan, in-charge of STF Gurugram, said they had Sangwari village in Rewari at noon while acting on a tip-off that Balwan would pass through here to perpetrate another crime.
“When our team signalled Balwan’s car bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number to stop, he not only hit our car, but opened fire at our team and sped away. When we started chasing his car, he left the vehicle at Sangwari village and escaped with his accomplices. Since blood was found on car seat,” he said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...