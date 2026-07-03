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Home / Haryana / Gangster Goldy Brar’s aide arrested after brief exchange of fire in Taraori

Gangster Goldy Brar’s aide arrested after brief exchange of fire in Taraori

Had managed to escape on June 29

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:14 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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DSP Rajeev Kumar at the encounter spot with police personnel in Taraori
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Accused Parmeet being shifted to the Karnal Civil Hospital.

Accused Parmeet being shifted to the Karnal Civil Hospital.

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A shooter associated with the Goldy Brar gang was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire near Taraori in Karnal district on Wednesday late night.

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The accused has been identified as Parmeet of Panipat district. On June 29, Parmeet had managed to escape when a team of CIA-1 arrested five of his accomplices from the ring road near Kutail village.

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These five included former councillor Pawan, alias Ponna, a resident of Kalanaur in Rohtak, Jatin of Kalanaur, Rahul of Kharkhoda in Sonepat, Navdeep of Malpur in Panipat. On their information, the police later nabbed Aakash of Kharkhoda for supplying weapons to them.

According to police, the accused had a plan to execute two murders, one of Avtar, a resident of Kalanaur, who had earlier contested municipal elections against Pawan. The second murder was to be carried out in Punjab, where the gang intended to target gangster Chandu Ferozpuria, who has several cases registered against him and is believed to have links with rival gangsters.

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DSP Rajeev Kumar said acting on an information, a team of CIA-1 traced Parmeet near Taraori on Wednesday late evening, where he was reportedly waiting for someone. When the police attempted to stop him, he allegedly refused to surrender and opened fire on the police team.

During the exchange of fire, a bullet hit bulletproof jacket of ASI Rajeev. The police retaliated by firing three bullets, one of which struck Parmeet in the back.

The accused was shifted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The DSP said Parmeet had a criminal history, with five cases registered against him, including an earlier incident of firing at the police. He said the accused was linked to the Goldy Brar gang.

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