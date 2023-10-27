Gangster held, weapons seized

Karnal, October 26
A team of the CIA-1 has arrested a member of the Sachin Bhiwani gang with illegal weapons. The police seized five country-made pistols and 18 live cartridges from the possession of the accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar of Pataudi village in Bhiwani district. CIA-1 incharge Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar said they arrested the accused from Sector 4 on Wednesday evening. During the investigation, the accused said he used to work for the Sachin Bhiwani gang “A case under the Arms Act has been registered ,” he added.
