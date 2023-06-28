Gangster nabbed in Bhiwani

Bhiwani: A gangster, identified as Dalbir and wanted in 12 cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault and the Arms Act, was nabbed by the police at Pinjokhara village. The accused was hiding in an inoperative stone-crusher unit. On getting a tip-off, the police chased him and he tried to escape by opening fire. However, he was overpowered.
