Gangster Rana's brother brought on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 1

The local police have brought gangster Kala Rana’s brother Surya Pratap, alias Noni Rana, on production warrant here from the Central Jail, Ambala.

He was produced in a Jagadhri court that remanded him in four-day police custody. CIA-II in-charge Rakesh Kumar said a team was patrolling near Yamunanagar on September 13, 2022. Their vehicle was stopped by some miscreants, who pointed a pistol with an intention to rob the occupants of vehicle, he said.

The team apprehended two miscreants, Simranjit Singh (alias Bawa) of Subhash Nagar Colony and Shubham of Professor Colony. Country-made pistols and cartridges were seized from both miscreants, he added. A motorcycle (without any number plate) was also seized from them.

During the interrogation, they said they were aides of gangster Kala Rana and his brother Surya Pratap (alias Noni Rana). “Another accused, Abhishek of Vishnu Nagar, was also arrested. From the Ambala jail, Noni Rana had asked these miscreants to rob the police vehicle,” said Kumar.