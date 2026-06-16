Gangster Sachin’s wife extradited from Russia, arrested

In a major breakthrough in its crackdown on organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF), Ambala, has succeeded in bringing back and arresting Mamta Rani, wife of gangster Sachin from Russia.

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Sachin is allegedly an active member of gangster Monu Gujjar and Noni Rana gang. Mamta Rani, a resident of Dhanora village in Karnal district, was accused of providing financial and logistical support for the smooth operation of the gang's criminal activities in India.

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She was wanted in connection with a case registered by the STF at Chhappar Police Station in Yamunanagar district on March 15, 2026 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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As per the STF, several members of the gang had earlier been arrested in this case and a large number of illegal weapons were recovered from them. During investigation, police found that these accused had hatched a conspiracy to murder of a car sale-purchase businessman from Yamunanagar.

DSP Ambala STF, Aman Kumar said that the investigation in this case revealed that Mamta was involved in the criminal network. “She was actively assisting the gang by providing financial and logistical support,” he added.

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Her husband, Sachin, resides in Russia for a long period and is associated with a notorious criminal syndicate, DSP maintained.

Police believe that Sachin has been playing a key role in coordinating gang operations and financial transactions from abroad. After the registration of this FIR, Mamta fled to Russia to evade arrest on the next day of the case.

“STF continued its pursuit through sustained technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and extensive investigation. Based on these efforts, the STF managed to secure her return from Russia and subsequently arrested her,” the DSP said.

He maintained that her arrest is a major achievement in dismantling the financial and logistical support network of the gang. “Her arrest is a part of the Haryana police campaign against the gangsters operating from foreign countries and their support networks,” he said.

“STF Haryana is committed to bringing every criminal involved in organized crime behind the bars. Strict action will continue against criminal networks being operated from foreign and against their financial sources," he added.