Gangster shot at, two others held in Hisar

One gangster suffered bullet injury while two others were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the police after an encounter near Talwandi Rana village of Hisar tonight.

Advertisement

Police sources informed that the injured gangster has been identified as Mandeep Gurjar, a resident of Talwandi Rana. He sustained a bullet injury in the leg during the exchange of fire.

The STF also arrested two other accused, identified as Naveen and Naveen, alias Golu, also residents of the same village. Mandeep has been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

The STF has been chasing the gangsters after the incident of attempted extortion on May 25, when three bike-borne criminals opened fire outside a liquor shop in Talwandi Rana. They had demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion. They had also fired shots in the village before fleeing.

According to the police, the same group of criminals was planning another attack on the liquor shop when they were intercepted by the STF. Acting on a tip-off, a team headed by STF in-charge Anoop Singh reached the canal area where the suspects were hiding. The criminals began firing when the STF asked them to surrender.

Advertisement

The police said that a bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of SI Pradeep. In retaliation, Mandeep Gurjar was shot in the leg and all three were eventually overpowered.

The police recovered four weapons and several cartridges from the accused. During the investigation, it was revealed that the trio was planning to target the liquor shop again.

The liquor contractor, Ajit, confirmed that the accused arrived at 8.26 pm on May 25. One of them approached the shop and threw a note, while others fired shots in the air before fleeing.

Following the incident, local police and the CIA team had launched a search operation. The situation remains under investigation, and further legal proceedings are underway.