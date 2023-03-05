Gangster-terror nexus: NIA attaches 4 properties in Haryana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

The NIA today said as part of its efforts to dismantle the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network, it has attached four properties owned by members of organised crime syndicates in Haryana. One suck property has been attached in Delhi also.

“The action has been taken in the wake of the recent searches conducted at 76 locations linked with gangsters and their associates in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi/NCR in February,” the agency said in an official statement.

It further said the seizure had been done as part of agency’s probe into cases against “three major organised crime syndicates” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which were registered in August 2022.

They had spread their network in northern states and were involved in many sensational criminal acts, the NIA said. “The other criminal activities carried out by them included the killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international kabbadi organiser in Punjab Sandeep Nangal Ambia. It was found that many of these conspiracies were masterminded abroad, including in Pakistan and Canada, or by leaders of organised criminal syndicates based in jails,” the NIA said.

The attached properties include a house and agricultural land in three different locations belonging to Surender Singh, alias Chiku, in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, the agency said.

Surender is a close associate of Naresh Sethi, Anil Chippi and Raju Basodi, notorious mafia leaders who were earlier arrested by the NIA.