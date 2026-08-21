Gangster Vinod Pannu shot dead at Hisar court complex

Gangster Vinod Pannu alias Kana of Thurana village in Hansi district was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at the main entrance of the Hisar court complex on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic on the premises.

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Pannu, who had about 31 criminal cases against him, was leaving the court with around 12 aides after being acquitted in an attempt-to-murder case when the assailants suddenly opened fire at him. Police sources said around 14 rounds were fired and Pannu suffered nearly 10 bullet injuries.

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The assailants tried to flee on foot after the attack. One of Pannu’s aides chased them into the court parking area. The duo allegedly shot him in the leg, but he managed to overpower one of them. The police arrested the accused, identified as Rakesh of Kharar village, while his accomplice escaped.

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Police suspect the killing could be a revenge attack by members of the rival Ajit Thurana gang. Pannu and members of the rival gang had a history of violent clashes.

According to police records, 31 cases were registered against Pannu between 2009 and 2021. These included murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, rioting and other offences under the IPC, besides cases under the Arms Act and Prison Act. The cases were registered in Hisar, Narnaund, Hansi, Barwala, Bhiwani, Karnal, Bhondsi and other places.

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Of the 31 cases, six had ended in acquittal, 14 were under trial and 10 had resulted in sentences that Pannu had undergone. One case was under investigation. Police also alleged that he was involved in the murder of the nephew of the personal assistant of MLA Savitri Jindal.

Following the incident, police teams reached the court complex and launched a search for the absconding accused.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the police were investigating the motive behind the attack and had launched a hunt for the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association, Hisar, expressed resentment over the security arrangements at the court complex and decided to abstain from judicial work on Friday in protest against the firing and murder.